TUCSON (KVOA) - McDonald’s restaurants across Arizona, including Tucson, are hosting Hiring Events on April 28.

The fast-food chain is looking to hire 1,250 new employees.

Job seekers can text ‘worksforme’ to 36453 to start an application via text, or visit McDonalds.com/career.

For a list of participating restaurants in Arizona, visit: http://bit.ly/McDAZHiring.