Tucson woman allegedly murdered in San Diego motel

SAN DIEGO (KVOA) – A Tucson woman has died in connection to a homicide investigation at a San Diego motel on Monday.

At around 1:15 p.m. that day, Tonya Molina, 43, was found unresponsive in a motel room on 400 Hotel Circle South in Mission Valley.

After first responders arrived at the motel, Molina was declared dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner's Office later discovered signs of trauma on the 43-year-old's body and concluded that the death was the result of a homicide.

In further investigation, detectives learned that Molina was reportedly accompanied by a man, later identified as Santiago Contreras. Police said Contreras had checked in to the motel the previous night.

The 40-year-old from San Diego was arrested in Ocean Beach Wednesday and taken to jail for the reputed murder of Molina.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is advised to call 619-531-2293 or 888-580-8477.