Tucson Roadrunners to increase seating capacity for May home games

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Roadrunners will increase seating capacity for Fan Appreciation Weekend games.

The games will take place at the Tucson Arena on May 14 at 7 p.m. and May 16 at 2 p.m.

About 1,550 fans will be welcomed to the Arena.

According to the Tucson Roadrunners, seating capacity was approved by the Pima County Health Department and the City of Tucson.

In March, the Roadunners welcomed 650 fans for its games and increased capacity to 1,150 in April.

“While strictly following all local guidelines in the return of fans to cheer on the Roadrunners, we feel that we have also been successful in bringing a first-class live entertainment experience back to Tucson Arena at the same time,” said Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman.

Face coverings are still required while in the arena, unless you're eating or drinking.

For more information, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/WelcomeBack.