Tucson Kino Rotary Club creates ‘Peace Pole’ to promote kindness among children

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two local organizations are teaming up to spread peace and kindness among children in Tucson.

The Tucson Kino Rotary Club and YMCA of southern Arizona presented children at the YMCA's Mulcahy site with a traveling peace pole.

The three-foot pole was created by a Tucson Rotary Club member and is detailed with various peaceful messages.

The pole is designed to travel from classroom to classroom to encourage children to promote peace to one another.

"The peace pole is going to be back and forth between all of our locations, Carolyn Shwartz, a YMCA youth development member, said. "We'll be getting kids involved, parents involved and it's really spreading that message and letting the community of Tucson know that we are here to stay."