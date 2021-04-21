High winds prompt health watch in Pima County

TUCSON (KVOA) - An Air Quality Health Watch has been issued for Pima County Wednesday.

According to Meteorologist Shea Sorenson, another Red Flag Warning went into effect Wednesday morning, and it last until 8 p.m.

Pima County Department of Environmental Quality (PDEQ) encourages older adults, those who are medically fragile and people with heart or lung disease to reduce their level of exertion if outside for a prolonged period of time.

Breathing small particles can irritate the respiratory system and worsen chronic heart and lung diseases.

The public can sign up at www.pima.gov/deq to receive Air Quality Advisories