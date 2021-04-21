High Fire Danger!

Another Red Flag Warning will go into effect but this time around it’s for all of Southern Arizona. Any fire that starts will spread rapidly so remember one less spark, means one less wildfire!

A system passing by will bring cooler temperatures and breezy to windy conditions today and tomorrow. The windiest day will be today, and a Red Flag Warning will go into effect from 11 AM until 8 PM for all of Southern Arizona. Expect SW winds sustained between 25 to 30 mph with gusts around 40 to 45 mph. Blowing dust will also be an issue for parts of Pima, Pinal, and Cochise Counties! Remember to pull aside and stay alive!

It will remain breezy overnight and through tomorrow with gusts around 25-30 mph so a Fire Weather Watch will go into effect for parts of southeast Arizona tomorrow afternoon.

Temperatures will drop into the low 80s for the end of the work week before warming back into the upper 80s and low 90s this weekend. The roller coaster ride continues into next week with another cool down. The system bringing the cooler air could also bring some showers with it. More details to come!

Today: Sunny and windy, blowing dust. High: 86°

Sunny and windy, blowing dust. High: 86° Tonight: Clear and breezy. Low: 52°

Clear and breezy. Low: 52° Tomorrow: Breezy and sunny. High: 81°

