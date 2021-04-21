FEMA vaccination site not happening in Pima County

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County and the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) vaccination site partnership is not happening.

"Team, after much consideration, and our best efforts, we were unable to find a fair and workable solution related to the FEMA-State agreement," the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs (DEMA) said in an email to state and local health officials.

DEMA said Pima County is working on a "Plan B".

Last month, Arizona's top health official authorized the county to work with FEMA. The state had previously rejected the offer.

Local officials say the two vaccine distribution sites were proposed to be placed in predominantly Latino areas of Pima County, including the El Pueblo Neighborhood Center and Kino Event Center on Tucson's south side.

In a letter sent to FEMA, ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ elaborated her previous reasons for rejecting the offer. She said the sites would require the state to distribute resources that it was not comfortable providing at this time.

This a developing story.