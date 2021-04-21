1 dead, 1 injured after private sale on Tucson’s west side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is dead and another is injured following a private sale Tuesday on Tucson's west side, police say.

Police on Wednesday identified the homicide victim as 48-year-old Timothy Gerald Coleman.

Initially, officers were dispatched to 123 W. Delano St. for reports of a stabbing victim, Tucson Police Department said. However, police say Coleman sustained gunshot truama. He was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officers were notified that a second man with gunshot trauma also arrived at the hospital.

It was later determined that Coleman and the other injured man had met for a private sale near Laguna Street and Balboa Avenue, police say.

Attempting to rob the man, Coleman reportedly shot him, detectives say. The man, who is expected to recover, returned fire.

After the shooting, Coleman drove to 123 W. Delano and the other man was driven to the hospital by an acquaintance, police say.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.