Pima County Board of Supervisors vote to exceed this year’s budget in response to pandemic

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to exceed the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget by millions of dollars for the COVID-19 funding.

Earlier this fiscal year, Pima County received COVID-19 grant and funding support from the state for relief and recovery efforts during the pandemic.

On Tuesday, a vote was set and in a 4 to 1 vote, the budget limit was exceeded by nearly $150,000,000.

This represents the amount of unbudgeted COVID-19 grant funding received and used this fiscal year.