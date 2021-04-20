Marana Police Department’s K9 Back receives body armor donation

MARANA, Ariz. - Marana Police Department’s K9 Back has received donation of body armor, the department said Tuesday.

Thanks to a donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., Marana received a a bullet and a stab protective vest.

K9 Back’s vest was sponsored by Dr. and Mrs. William A. Haas of the Zaifert Foundation. According to Marana PD, the vest was embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Max, Petey, Lucky and Sammyboy”.

The non-profit's mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

