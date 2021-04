TUCSON (KVOA) - The 2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona Air Show has been rescheduled.

This year's event will take place Nov. 6-7 at Davis Monthan Air Force Base.

The show was originally slated for April 23-24, but was moved due to COVID-19 concerns.

The air show is free and open to the public, however, premium seating options are available for sale.

For more information visit www.thunderandlightningoverarizona.com.