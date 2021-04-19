Sahuarita school placed on lockdown after false firearm threat

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KVOA) - A school in Sahuarita was placed on a lockdown Monday after a student reported a possible threat involving a firearm.

According to Sahuarita Police Department, officers responded to the call at 10:19 a.m. at Sahuarita Middle School.

Police say a student reported seeing another student in a school bathroom with a firearm to the middle school's staff.

After conducting interviews and reviewing surveillance video, police and school staff concluded the incident did not take place.

"Sahuarita Police Department has determined that there is no threat to the campus and there is no evidence of a weapon on campus," school officials said. "All students and staff are safe, and normal school operations have resumed."

The lockdown was lifted once a threat was ruled out, police say.