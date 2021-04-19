Pima County Recorder to reopen Eastside office

TUCSON (KVOA) – The Pima County Recorder’s Eastside office is scheduled to reopen April 26.

The office will open with limited services and staff.

Although the main location in Downtown Tucson has stayed open, it is inconvenient because of the parking.

“There are people who will drive from as far away as Oro Valley because they do not want to deal with the traffic and parking, or they physically cannot walk the distance to enter the Downtown office,” said Heather Martinez, supervisor.

The discontinued services are, public research and document pick-ups are no longer available at the Eastside office and are limited to the main office where customers can safely distance while using workstations or waiting for paperwork in the larger lobby.

“Throughout the pandemic, I prioritized the safety of my staff and their families as we continued to have hard conversations about how to both protect the office and be more accessible to our constituents in the middle of a pandemic,” said Recorder Cázares-Kelly.

The Eastside office will be open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and close for lunch 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Pima County Recorder’s Eastside office is located at 6920 E. Broadway Blvd., Suite D.