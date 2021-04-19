Arizona mayors launch Earth Day collaboration

TUCSON (KVOA) – Mayors across Arizona teamed up to celebrate Earth Day on Thursday.

The collaboration is to encourage communities to take action to support the Earth through the month of April and the following months.

Ten mayors throughout the state are launching Earth Day Arizona, including Tucson Mayor Regina Romero.

“With my Fellow Arizona mayors, we are collectively honoring Mother Earth, reaffirming our commitments to climate action and sustainability, and inspiring others to act, not just on Earth Day, but every day," said Romero.

Since 1970, Earth Day has been recognized every year on April 22. This day is a way to motivate people to take environmental initiatives and actions to preserve Earth.

Although there is one day set aside each year, every day is a great opportunity for people to protect the environment through more sustainable habits.

Small changes that can make an impact on Earth include carpool, public transportation, reusable water bottles, reusable shopping bags and even recycling.

For more information about the collaboration, check out EarthDayAZ.org