Ducey demands more White House support at border after law enforcement declined to apprehend 17 migrants

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Two law enforcement agencies declined to take custody of at least 17 undocumented immigrants stopped along Interstate 10 in the Phoenix area on Thursday, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS says Immigration Customs Enforcement and the United States Border Patrol declined their request to take custody of the individuals, prompting their release.

"Absent response from the agencies with jurisdiction on immigration violations, the AZDPS trooper issued the appropriate citations for the traffic violations, impounded the vehicle and was forced to release the subjects," DPS said in a tweet.

Absent response from the agencies with jurisdiction on immigration violations, the AZDPS trooper issued the appropriate citations for the traffic violations, impounded the vehicle and was forced to release the subjects. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/5STfZA9kqr — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) April 16, 2021

In light of the incident, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued a statement Friday afternoon.

“The Biden/Harris administration needs to get its head out of the sand when it comes to the crisis at our border. This lack of action defies all logic, and flies in the face of the law. This administration is asleep at the switch, and their total lack of action is having real consequences here in the state of Arizona. "I’ve met with our Border Patrol and they need help, and they need the support of the administration. It’s time for the White House to act and do its job so the dedicated law enforcement officials on the ground have the resources, support and direction they desperately need. I’m hopeful that our United States Senators and Congressional delegation will join me in calling for the President to deploy the National Guard to our border. "If the federal government isn’t going to do its job, then Arizona will take matters into our own hands and provide support to sheriffs and local law enforcement. The policies of the Biden/Harris administration are inhumane to those seeking legitimate humanitarian relief, and do nothing but empower those that pose a serious threat to public safety, including drug cartels and human traffickers.” Gov. Doug Ducey

This statement released nearly a month after Ducey shared that Arizona is prepared to deploy National Guard members to help mitigate the situation at the border.

Also in March, the governor visited the U.S./Mexico Border in Douglas to tour the facilities. During a press briefing during that stop, Ducey and several other lawmakers spoke out against the Biden Administration's approach toward immigration and called for more support from Washington D.C.