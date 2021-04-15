Vaccine Hesitancy increasing after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been put on pause

TUCSON - As the vaccine becomes more available many appointments are not being filled due to people not wanting a vaccine.

Even after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was put on pause, the United States still has two available vaccines and plenty of appointments.

Dr. Lisa Soltani of El Rio Community Health Center said, "We are finally starting to catch up. The supplies starting to catch up with the demand and now we're starting to see vaccine availability become more accessible to people."

Almost 1/5th of the country has been fully vaccinated according to the CDC.

Dr. Jack McGettigan, the owner of Quality of Life medical center said, "I have not seen anything that would scare me or cause any hesitancy. From that perspective I understand that there are people who don't want it. We are still a free country we still have free will some people choose not to get a vaccine and that's their right."

According to the CDC, most vaccines can take up to 5 years or more to develop before they are ready to be released to the public.

But there is a reason the coronavirus vaccines made it through so quickly.

Dr. McGettigan said, "Usually, a phase 1 trial will finish and then they'll start phase two and then a phase 3. Here they started phase 1 got some good information and we're confident then they began phase two and continue to watch for safety and efficacy in phase one."

That, plus increased government funding allowed three different vaccines to be created and distributed in just under a year.