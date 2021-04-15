Silver Alert: 56-year-old missing in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (KVOA) - A Silver Alert has been issued after a vulnerable 56-year-old was reported missing in Casa Grande Wednesday.

Roy Coffman, 56, was last seen at a VA Hospital in Tucson at 6:45 p.m. but never returned home.

Reports state that Coffman has a history of dementia and diabetes.

Coffman drives a red/burgundy Jeep Cherokee with Arizona license plates "BTA9CCA."

He was last seen wearing a red shirt, green pants and a black hat.

Coffman is described as African-American with brown eyes and gray hair. He is said to be six feet, one inch tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Police reports state there has been suspicious bank card activity at the Pilot Truckstop in Eloy, Ariz. The activity occurred on Thursday at around 10:42 a.m. and 10:47 a.m.

Coffman has not had any contact with friends or family since his disappearance.

Coffman's home address is 734 W. Melrose Dr. Casa Grande, Ariz.

If you have any information on this case, please call 911.