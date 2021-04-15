Police: 1 injured in shooting on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Police are responding to a shooting on Tucson's south side Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the shooting near South Kino Parkway and Ajo Way.

According to Tucson Police Department, a victim has been transported to the hospital. They say the victim was located with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Details are extremely limited. Stay with News 4 Tucson as we obtain more details.