Man accused of killing his mother in Pinal County, charged with 1st-degree murder

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Pinal County Sheriff's Office on Thursday identified a homicide victim in San Tan Valley as a 56-year-old woman.

On Wednesday at 10 a.m., deputies responded to a home on W Allens Peak Dr., after a friend discovered that Gladis Mophecha was deceased in her home.

PCSO identified the victim's son, Taboh Mophecha, 29, as the suspect. He was arrested for first-degree murder and outstanding warrants.

Detectives are asking residents in the area to check their security cameras for video of the suspect. He is said to be a five-feet-nine-inches tall Black man.

PCSO says the suspect may have been on foot or riding a black mountain bike between 4 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday.

If you have any information, email michael.hughey@pinal.gov.