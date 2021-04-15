Courts resume jury trials in Pima County

After a year-long hiatus, courts have resumed jury trials in Pima County.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Presiding Judge Kyle A. Bryson issued an administrative order pausing jury trials.

Safety protocols have been implemented, including new guidelines for potential jurors.

All community members called to serve will receive questionnaires in advance of their service, which they may complete and submit online or through the mail. The information outlines health and safety protocols in place to support everyone’s well-being while they are in the court environment. Additionally, the questionnaire offers potential jurors the opportunity to complete a separate form if they have COVID-19-based concerns.

While the courts are not calling for potential jurors to be vaccinated nor inquiring as to vaccination status, they will continue to ask that all who visit the courthouses are masked, have their temperatures checked upon entry, and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The changes also mean a very different look for courtrooms. Jurors will be seated throughout the courtroom, not only in the jury box. Plexiglas is in wide use, and each juror will receive their own trial package complete with a notepad, writing implement, mask, and hand sanitizer. Most victims and family members will be asked to follow trial proceedings from a separate area to help ensure the courtroom is not overcrowded.

Information about jury service in Pima County can be found at https://www.sc.pima.gov/jurors/ or by calling 520.724.4222.