Police ID man as homicide victim at Kennedy Park

TUCSON (KVOA) - Police on Wednesday identified a man killed near a ramada at Kennedy Park on Tucson's southwest side.

On Tuesday at 9:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a welfare check for a man at 3700 S. Mission Rd and found Carlos Carrillo Lopez, 54.

The 54-year-old had obvious signs of trauma, police say. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives with Tucson Police Department say Lopez had visited the park throughout the day prior to the 911 call.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

No further details have been released.