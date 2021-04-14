Crews battle RV fire on Tucson’s southwest side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Drexel Heights Fire District firefighters responded to a vehicle fire Wednesday morning on Tucson's southwest side.

The 911 call was made at 9:07 a.m., and firefighters found a recreational vehicle engulfed in flames in 6900 block of W. Flying W Street.

Crews battled the blaze to keep the fire from spreading into nearby neighborhoods.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and the vehicle was a total loss.

No injuries were reported from the scene.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Rebecca Moreno.