TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting Monday morning.

According to TPD's Sergeant Richard Gradillas, the incident happened in the 4000 block of East River Road.

I’m heading to an officer involved shooting that occurred this morning in the 4000 block of E River Rd. Details are extremely limited at this time. Additional details to follow. pic.twitter.com/AZ2q6e7DF3 — Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) April 12, 2021

Details are extremely limited at this time.