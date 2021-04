NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Nogales and Medical Department is providing free Naloxone kits to anyone who wants them.

Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is the drug used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

You can request a kit while remaining anonymous.

To receive a Naloxone kit or for more information, visit Nogales Fire Station One at 777 N. Grand Ave or call 520-287-6548.