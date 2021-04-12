Individual reportedly armed with sharp object shot by TPD officer on north side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting Monday morning.

According to TPD's Sergeant Richard Gradillas, TPD was dispatched to the 4000 block of Paradise Falls Drive at around 8:30 a.m. in response to a report of two wanted individuals in the area.

TPD said when the officers arrived at the scene, two individuals ran into a nearby desert area on foot.

During the pursuit, TPD said a confrontation took place in the desert area. One of the individuals reportedly produced a sharp-edged weapon.

This prompted a responding officer to shoot his firearm, striking the armed person.

The condition of the individual who was shot is currently unknown.

The other individual involved was taken into custody without incident.

Details are extremely limited at this time.