Tucson Water warns residents of imposters attempting to enter homes

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Water is warning its customers after individuals reportedly attempted to enter homes identifying themselves as employees.

The company said these individuals showed up to homes unannounced, showing a badge asking to come inside to collect water samples.

A resident, who allowed the individual inside the home, later discovered personal items were missing.

Tucson Water says incidents have been reported in the areas of Sunrise Drive and Swan Road, and Speedway Boulevard and Camino Seco.

Tucson Water employees will only come to your home after an appointment has been made in response to a customer issue related to water quality or pressure, or a high water bill.

Official employees always have an identification badge, wear a Tucson Water uniform, and will drive a marked City of Tucson/Tucson Water vehicle.

Residents who are approached by anybody claiming to be from Tucson Water, have not made prior arrangements for an appointment, and is not in a Tucson Water uniform or driving a marked water utility vehicle should refuse them entry, and contact 911.