TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide on the south side Thursday morning.

Officers were dispatched to 5342 S. Park Avenue at approximately 1:30 a.m.

A man was located with gunshot trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

At this time no suspects are in custody.

No further details have been released.