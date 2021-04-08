Mariachi Aztlán director receives Governors Arts Award in Arts in Education

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Mariachi Director for Pueblo Magnet High School is the 2021 Recipient of the Governors Arts Award in Arts in Education.

For 18 years, John Contreras has been the director of the award-winning Mariachi Aztlán de Pueblo High School. His resume also includes a private and public music education career spanning 30 years.

"The reward of seeing my students grasp and perform concepts that I have taught them is immeasurable. Mariachi education bridges culture and entertainment personified through hours of dedicated rehearsal and high-quality performance. I consider it a privilege and an honor to pass on the tradition of Mexico's folkloric music." John Contreras

Contreras also serves on the Tucson Unified School District's Music Leadership Team.