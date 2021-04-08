Local animal shelter to hold ‘Name Your Own Price’ adoption promotion

TUCSON (KVOA) - If you're looking to adopt a furry friend -- look no further. Pima Animal Care Center says you can "Name your own price".

Adopters can name their own adoption price for adult pets four months or older. The promotions runs from April 9 to 11.

There is a $20 licensing fee per adopted dog that cannot be waived. Kittens and puppies will cost $50 each.

On Wednesday, PACC took in 88 pets.

For more information, visit pima.gov/adopt or pima.gov/foster.