Evacuations underway as Margo Fire burns 150 acres in Pinal County

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Crews are working the Margo Fire in Dudleyville, Ariz. Thursday afternoon.

Residents in the east of Pinal County have been placed in "GO" status. Officials say residents in the area should evacuate immediately to a shelter or with families and friends outside of the area.

At this time, the Central and Northern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross have set up an evacuation center at the Ray High School, located at 701 SR-177 near Senator Chastain Road in Kearny, Ariz.

Evacuees in need of assistance and information are encouraged to head over to the evacuation center.

Pinal County officials also advised people who need help sheltering their livestock during the evacuation to visit the Gila County Fairgrounds located at 900 Fairgrounds Road. People who need shelter for their pets can call Pinal County Animal Control at 520-709-0256.

According to Arizona State Forestry, about 75 structures are threatened at this time, with two primary structures completely lost to the fire.

In addition, forestry officials said the fire is currently burning about 150 acres of land. It is reportedly moving south.

At this time, northbound State Route 77 at mile post 128 has been closed in connection to the blaze.