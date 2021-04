PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Crews are working the Margo Fire in Dudleyville, Ariz. Thursday afternoon.

Residents in the east of Pinal County have been placed in "GO" status. Officials say residents in the area should evacuate immediately to a shelter or with families and friends outside of the area.

According to Arizona State Forestry, multiple structures are threatened.

#AZForestry working #MargoFire in #Dudleyville. Fire burning through thick tamarisk w/n river bottom. Aircraft, incl. VLAT & LAT en route along w/ add’l ground resources. Multiple structures threatened. Per @PinalCSO residents in SET with some in GO mode. #AZFire @PinalCounty pic.twitter.com/ppJqXDc3bE — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) April 8, 2021