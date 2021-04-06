Police: 17-year-old killed in shooting on Tucson’s west side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old on Tucson's west side Monday night.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex at 41 S. Shannon Rd., just after 10:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

According to Tucson Police Department, officers located a vehicle that had collided with a utility pole in the area. The driver of the vehicle has been identified as a 25-year-old man. He was reportedly found with gunshot trauma and transported to the hospital.

In a news release, TPD said that while officers talked to witnesses, a vehicle with multiple occupants arrived at St. Mary's Hospital.

One of the occupants sustained gunshot trauma and died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

On Tuesday, TPD identified the victim as 17-year-old Francisco Ramon Santamaria Aguirre.

Police say a confrontation occurred in the parking lot of the complex. During the confrontation, gunfire was exchanged. They say that's where both victims were shot.

At this time, no suspects have been identified.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME or 911.