City of Tucson to open more pools and splash pads Monday

TUCSON (KVOA) - The City of Tucson Parks and Recreation department will open three more extended-season pools and splash pads beginning Monday.

Pools will continue to be open with limited capacity for adult lap swimming only, one lap swimmer per lane.

The City says masks are required at the facility when not in the water.

Pools locations:

Archer Pool Monday-Friday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: Noon-4 p.m. Catalina Pool Monday-Friday: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: Noon-4 p.m. -- Clements Pool Monday-Friday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: Noon-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday:

3-5 p.m. Edith Ball ARC

Recreation and Therapy Pools Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. by reservation only.

See the Edith Ball ARC webpage for details.*Will close April 26 to replace 10 pool filters. Estimated to reopen end of May -- Morris K. Udall Pool Monday-Friday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: Noon-4 p.m. Quincie Douglas Pool Monday-Friday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: Noon-4 p.m Sunnyside Pool Monday-Friday: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.

Splash pads locations (open daily from 8 a.m. to sunset):

Catalina Park Splash Pad

925 N. 4th Ave.

*NEW* Clements Splash Pad

8155 E. Poinciana Drive

8155 E. Poinciana Drive

Naida Jane Baker Splash Pad

2536 N. Castro Ave.

2536 N. Castro Ave.

Palo Verde Park Splash Pad

355 S. Mann Ave.

355 S. Mann Ave.

For more details on facility hours, locations, and phone numbers, visit the City of Tucson's website.