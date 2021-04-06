Skip to Content

City of Tucson to open more pools and splash pads Monday

TUCSON (KVOA) - The City of Tucson Parks and Recreation department will open three more extended-season pools and splash pads beginning Monday.

Pools will continue to be open with limited capacity for adult lap swimming only, one lap swimmer per lane.

The City says masks are required at the facility when not in the water.  

Pools locations:

Archer PoolMonday-Friday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: Noon-4 p.m.		 
Catalina PoolMonday-Friday: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: Noon-4 p.m.		--
Clements PoolMonday-Friday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: Noon-4 p.m.		Tuesday and Thursday:
3-5 p.m.
Edith Ball ARC
Recreation and Therapy Pools		Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. by reservation only.
See the Edith Ball ARC webpage for details.*Will close April 26 to replace 10 pool filters. Estimated to reopen end of May		--
Morris K. Udall PoolMonday-Friday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: Noon-4 p.m.		 
Quincie Douglas PoolMonday-Friday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: Noon-4 p.m		 
Sunnyside PoolMonday-Friday: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.

Splash pads locations (open daily from 8 a.m. to sunset):  

  • Catalina Park Splash Pad
    925 N. 4th Ave. 
  • *NEW* Clements Splash Pad
    8155 E. Poinciana Drive
  • Naida Jane Baker Splash Pad
    2536 N. Castro Ave.
  • Palo Verde Park Splash Pad
    355 S. Mann Ave.

For more details on facility hours, locations, and phone numbers, visit the City of Tucson's website.

