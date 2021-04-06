City of Tucson to open more pools and splash pads Monday
TUCSON (KVOA) - The City of Tucson Parks and Recreation department will open three more extended-season pools and splash pads beginning Monday.
Pools will continue to be open with limited capacity for adult lap swimming only, one lap swimmer per lane.
The City says masks are required at the facility when not in the water.
Pools locations:
|Archer Pool
|Monday-Friday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: Noon-4 p.m.
|Catalina Pool
|Monday-Friday: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: Noon-4 p.m.
|--
|Clements Pool
|Monday-Friday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: Noon-4 p.m.
|Tuesday and Thursday:
3-5 p.m.
|Edith Ball ARC
Recreation and Therapy Pools
|Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. by reservation only.
See the Edith Ball ARC webpage for details.*Will close April 26 to replace 10 pool filters. Estimated to reopen end of May
|--
|Morris K. Udall Pool
|Monday-Friday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: Noon-4 p.m.
|Quincie Douglas Pool
|Monday-Friday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: Noon-4 p.m
|Sunnyside Pool
|Monday-Friday: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.
Splash pads locations (open daily from 8 a.m. to sunset):
- Catalina Park Splash Pad
925 N. 4th Ave.
- *NEW* Clements Splash Pad
8155 E. Poinciana Drive
- Naida Jane Baker Splash Pad
2536 N. Castro Ave.
- Palo Verde Park Splash Pad
355 S. Mann Ave.
For more details on facility hours, locations, and phone numbers, visit the City of Tucson's website.