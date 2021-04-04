Easter Sunday Service resumes in-person worship amid COVID-19 pandemic

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Easter Sunday means a couple of things; Egg hunts, family time and church service. There are all things affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, as COVID positive cases decline, those Easter staples are returning more to "the normal."

The St. Mark Catholic Church offered mass Sunday. Last year at this time, many services were cancelled as the virus spread. Father John Arnold, the Pastor said this past year has been difficult especially for last Easter.

"It was so disappointing," Father Mark said. "We were shut down the entire holy week for Easter and we just streamed masses."

Thus Easter Sunday was a different story. Cases are declining so people worshiped inside, but with some safety protocols.



"Everyone is masked who comes into out sanctuary," Father Arnold said. "We rope off every other few to ensure social distancing."

He told News 4 Tucson he is excited to have his doors open on this holiday and it's more than heart warming.

"It's how many people who say thank you for doing this," Father Arnold said. "There are some people I haven't seen except online in a year. They may send you a thumbs up on Facebook but to see them is truly special."

People like Joe Bolze, who continues to remember what his church was like before the pandemic. He said it was packed every week. He said he is just happy to be back through the doors.



"Its a congregation," Bolze said. "You're with each other. The feeling is not the same if you're not together."

As Easter mass winds down, Father John said there's still a long way to go getting back to what a normal Easter looks like, but the progress made today is truly remarkable.