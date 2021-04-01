ThisIsCleanAir: PDEQ launches photo and poetry challenge

TUCSON (KVOA) – The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality’s Clean Air Program is inviting residents 16 years of age or older to participate in the #ThisIsCleanAir Challenge.

To be able to participate in this challenge, you must submit photos or poetry that feature air quality awareness themes.

Acceptable themes include: wildfires and smoke, asthma and health, citizen science and sensors, environmental justice and air quality, and air quality around the world.

The PDEQ is also asking participants to include in their entry form how many vehicle miles they avoid during the week by biking, walking, carpooling, telecommuting, or skipping trips. This will determine the amount of pollution that is avoided when residents drive less.

“About half the air pollution in Pima County comes from driving motor vehicles,” Director of PDEQ Ursula Nelson said. “However, there are many ways in which the air can be polluted, and National Air Quality Awareness Week is highlighting a handful of themes for us all to consider. We each have the power to make choices that lower pollution levels healthier to breathe.”

PDEQ currently operates 14 air quality monitors throughout eastern Pima County and the current data is available at www.pima.gov/deq.

For those that which to participate, the deadline to submit entries is April 22, Earth Day.

The top entries that will be chosen by the PDEQ will be posted on April 26 for the public to vote and the entries with the most votes will win prizes. The winning entries will also be posted on social media during the U.S. EPA National Air Quality Awareness Week, May 3 to May 7.

For a list of these prizes and all contest details, visit www.pima.gov/HealthyAir.

