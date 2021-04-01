Texas homicide fugitive apprehended in Oro Valley

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - A man wanted in connection to a homicide in Texas was arrested in Oro Valley on Wednesday.

Officials in Bexar County, Texas said the suspect, who has been identified as 34-year-old Nicholas Darimont, was likely headed to the Oro Valley area.

The 34-year-old was spotted driving in the area of the 10800 block of North Oracle Rd and La Reserve Dr. Wednesday. An officer surveilled the vehicle into the Oro Valley Marketplace, 2150 E. Tangerine Rd. He was taken into custody without incident, Oro Valley Police Department says.

Darimont was booked into the Pima County Jail.