‘Take a plant, leaf a plant’: Woman owns 6th pop-up plant stand in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - There's something blooming on the side of Jessica Cozzetti's house.

For us that have an abundance to give, to those who don't and to just share our diversity and our love of plants with the community.

To her knowledge, Jessica owns the 53rd pop-up plant stand in Arizona and the sixth in Tucson. The concept is patterned after those pop-up libraries in communities where people would take a book and leave a book. Only now this vision of kindness and reciprocity is plant-based.

Maybe part of it is during the pandemic people forced to be in there homes a lot more, this love of gardening and house plants kind of took off behind the traditional gardner, I guess.

"The plant stand taught me there's a lot wider variety of garden community than I realized," said Frankie Beth, Tucson resident. "And that also, everyone is willing to share the wealth of their own gardens and their own experiences and I find that really inspiring."

Pop-up plant stands were started recently by two women in the Valley.

Thanks to social media, other Arizonans became fascinated with the concept. The plants are free to take - bringing something to restock the inventory is encouraged, but not as much as embracing the message behind the stand.

Don't be afraid to join the community and spread happiness with others.

A mother of two, Jessica works at home leaving her some time to water and see her thirst for a sense of community come to life.

"How small Tucson is, even though it's big," said Cozzetti.

The plant stand here has been up for about a week and a half.

News 4 Tucson's Eric Fink asked Jessica if she worries about having strangers come up and down her driveway all day, she says she doesn't and she chooses to believe in the good of people and the importance of sharing.

She says plants stands are growing in 13 cities across the state.