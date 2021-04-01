Supervisor Scott proposes resolution for water equity in Pima County

PIMA COUNTY (KVOA) - On April 6 the Pima County Board of Supervisors will vote on RESOLUTION NO. 2021-9-Differential Water Rates proposed by District One Supervisor Rex Scott.

This resolution, if approved, emphasizes the Board member’s position to oppose the addition of differential water rate fees for Tucson Water customers residing in unincorporated Pima County.



“Inequitable water rates imposed on certain customers will create extra revenue for the city beyond the costs it incurs for providing water to its customers, which is contrary to the 'cost of service' approach both

governments have always taken,” states Supervisor Scott in a recent article.

After hearing rumblings of a Tucson Water rate increase targeting Pima County residents, Supervisor Scott requested a historic overview of the water and sewer service in eastern Pima County. County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry provided the City of Tucson Water Policy Memorandum to Supervisor Scott on March 16, 2021 for review. This memo details the evolution of water, sewer and reclamation management in the County. It also highlights the longstanding partnership between the City of Tucson and Pima County.

“This symbiotic relationship has existed since the early 1970’s and both entities play a major role in water conservation and sustainability efforts for our community,” Scott said.

The Pima County supervisor is not alone in questioning the legitimacy of the rate hikes. In a statement released on March 30, the City of Tucson’s own, Citizens’ Water Advisory Committee (CWAC), 10 of the 15 committee members agreed “that differential rates would create a breach in trust between the utility and a large percentage of its customers” and “If one believes that water is a human right, differential rates are inconsistent with the concept of water as a revenue source. Undoubtedly, as policymakers, managing our water resources and creating a sustainable future for our

community is vital."

Supervisor Scott said, “We live in the desert, water is a valuable resource. Additional measures need to be discussed between all jurisdictions in Pima County but raising prices on a select group of individuals and vilifying them only creates inequity and division, not community.”

