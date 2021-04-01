Sierra Vista PD glows teal for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) – Throughout the month of April, the Sierra Vista Police Department’s exterior lights will glow a different color.

To show their support for survivors of sexual violence, SVPD has installed exterior teal lights. The police department will also have an informational display in the lobby.

“Sexual violence and harassment are dehumanizing forms of abuse that harm our communities and have significant implications for physical and mental health,” Sierra Vista Police Department Cpl. Jordan Boltinghouse said. “Through prevention, education, awareness, a strong continuum of victim services, and holding perpetrators responsible for their actions, individuals, agencies, organizations, and communities can work together to prevent sexual assault and support victims and survivors.”

More than one in three women and about one in four men have at some point experienced sexual violence that involved physical contact in their lifetime, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

SVPD says it recognizes the seriousness of this issue and bringing awareness to it by changing their exterior lights to the color for sexual assault awareness.

The Sexual Assault Awareness Month is coordinated by the National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC) and this year’s campaign, “We Can Build Safe Online Spaces” features building respectful communities and practicing consent online.

The NSVRC is encouraging individuals to show their support for survivors of sexual harassment by wearing teal and posting a selfie to Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #SAAM2021.

To learn more about this year’s NSVRC campaign, visit www./nsvrc.org/saam.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article was written by News 4 Tucson's Rosa Garcia.