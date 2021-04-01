Bill giving businesses power over masking headed to Ducey’s desk

PHOENIX (KVOA) – The Arizona State Senate on Thursday approved HB 2770, legislation sponsored by Representative Joseph Chaplik (R-23), which "empowers" businesses in Arizona to decide whether or not to enforce on its premises a mask mandate that is imposed by politicians from the state, county, city/town or other jurisdiction in Arizona.

“The need for this bill now is more evident than ever,” said Representative Chaplik. “Recent developments show that without a protection in law, businesses and their customers are subject to the decisions of local rogue politicians who want to control you indefinitely. This bill did not receive any Democrat votes throughout the entire process. I would hope the Governor signs this bill as it does exactly what his temporary executive orders do, but now permanently.”

The bill will now be transmitted to Governor Ducey.