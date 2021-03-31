Tucson’s ‘Meet Me at Maynards’ event is back

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson’s beloved “Meet Me” events have found a new home and are back in April for in-person walks.

Both “Meet Me at Maynard’s” and “Meet Me Wednesdays” have found a new home at the Beyond Foundation.

“Meet Me” events aim to gather adults and families for healthy exercise in social settings that gather the community to appreciate and patronize nearby businesses.

Beyond wants to inspire community members to approach physical and mental health with the help of four principles: exploring nature, physical movement, good nutrition, and community connections.

The events are free to the public and are supported by El Rio Community Health, TMC HealthCare, among other local sponsors.

Participants who attend these events will be required to wear masks, social distance, and wash hands. To further mitigate, there will be limited onsite check-in. Participants will be asked to check-in virtually from their phone or phone computers and to bring their own water.

Meet Me at Maynard’s is back in person on Monday, April 5 in Downtown Tucson in the courtyard of Hotel Congress.

Meet Me Wednesdays is back in person on Wednesday, April 7 at St. Philip’s Plaza at the northeast corner of River Rd. and Campbell.



Check-in is available at:

https://meetmewednesdays.com/

https://www.meetmeatmaynards.com/

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Rebecca Moreno.