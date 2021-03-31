Sun Tran: Masks are still required

TUCSON (KVOA) - Mask requirements remain in place for the transit industry in Tucson, despite Governor Doug Ducey’s recent order that stripped cities to enforce mask-wearing.

Ducey’s order does not apply to public transport passengers and drivers. Sun Tran, Sun Link, Sun Shuttle, Sun on Demand and Sun Van are federally funded agencies that still follow the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) mask mandate.

Masks are required when waiting or riding transit, transit centers, streetcar stops, and when entering the Sun Tran administrative office building.

To report anyone out of compliance with the order call (520) 792 - 9222.