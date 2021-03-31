Sonoita Vineyards to hold its 43rd annual blessing in April

SONOITA, Ariz. (KVOA) - The 43rd annual Blessing of the Vineyards will be held at Sonoita Vineyards to celebrate the beginning of spring and the growing season.

The Blessing of the Vineyards is a daylong event and will be held on Saturday, April 10 at Sonoita Vineyards, 290 Elgin Canelo Road, in Sonoita Wine Country. It will include the Blessing of the Vineyard Procession with Father Greg Adolf from Saint Andrews beginning at noon.

The event is free and open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. and will include live music, food, coffee, and wine for purchase. The event will allow visitors to enjoy exclusive savings from multiple winery locations near the Sonoita Vineyards.

The event will be following COVID-19 precautions, such as wearing masks and social distancing.

Sonoita Vineyards opened in 1983 and is the oldest commercial vineyard and winery in Arizona. It includes over 30 acres of vines.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Rebecca Moreno.