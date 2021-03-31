Pet food recall

Some pet foods are being recalled because of possible salmonella contamination.

Midwestern Pet Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling specific expiration dates of 10 of its dog and cat food brands.

The affected brands include Canine X, Earthborn Holistic, Venture, Unrefined, Sportmix Wholesomes, Pro Pac, Pro Pac Ultimates, Sportstrail, Sportmix and Meridian.

The company says a routine sampling program revealed the finished product may contain the bacteria.

Retailers have been told to pull the pet food from their shelves.

The food and drug administration says no human or pet illnesses have been reported to date.