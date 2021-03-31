Border Patrol canine finds $60K of fentanyl inside burritos at Yuma checkpoint

YUMA, Ariz. (KVOA) - A Border Patrol canine sniffed out nearly $60,000 worth of fentanyl stuffed inside breakfast burritos near Yuma, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

CBP says the incident happened at the Highway 78 immigration checkpoint on Monday.

The canine alerted the agents to a Chevrolet Tahoe for a secondary inspection at around 3:00 p.m. that day.

After further investigation, over five pounds of fentanyl were found in small packages inside the burritos, CBP says.

A 37-year-old man was arrested in connection to the incident.