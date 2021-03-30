Zoo 4 You: Penzi’s birthday preparations

JED: It's an exciting time here at Reid Park Zoo. We are celebrating Penzi's first birthday. Of course, our baby elephant turns one on April 6th and to help tell us a little bit more about the festivities as our elephant keeper Mara. Mara what are some fun things that Penzi has been up to lately?

MARA: It is such an exciting time for our herd and for Penzi she's been learning lots of new behaviors. So, our training team is working really hard teaching her new things. One of those things is to position her body well so that we can look her over head to toe. Another thing that we're teaching her is how to put her chunk back so that we can look in her mouth and check out all that's going on in there to make sure she's healthy. So, she's learning lots and lots of new things.

JED: Well, she's absolutely adorable and now tipping the scales at over a thousand pounds it is time to celebrate her birthday. Of course, her birthday is on April 6th. We are going to be celebrating on April 3rd Saturday. There's a lot of fun things going on. What are some things that she's going to be getting on April 3rd?

MARA: So as a new almost new one-year-old elephant she's got a lot of energy and she's trying lots of new foods. So we're going to try to enrich her habitat with lots and lots of fun foods, different types of tree branches that she hasn't tried yet, lots of foods like lettuce and other fun things that she really really likes and then she's going to get a giant popsicle cake. So she hasn't tried popsicles yet and so we're really excited to see that.

JED: Well that sounds like a lot of exciting stuff that we're going to be doing for Penzi on April 3rd. We also have a special Penzi breakfast happening Sunday April 4th so to get all that information and to sign up for all those things make sure to go online to ReidParkZoo.org. Now Mara, one last thing, we have a special behind-the-scenes raffle with Penzi that somebody is going to win. How do they enter into that?

MARA: So again, go to our website ReidParkZoo.org and look for that raffle it's only five dollars a ticket and you could win a behind-the-scenes tour with Penzi and with her care team and we might be able to see some of the fun things we just talked about on some of her training maybe and she also really loves the mud so that's probably going to be there too but it's on our website five dollars as a raffle ticket.

JED: All right you're not gonna want to miss this celebration that's gonna do for this episode I'm Jed Dodds bringing the Zoo to you.