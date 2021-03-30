Tucson thrift store gets back to business

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson nonprofit is about to do something Tuesday morning it hasn't done in more than a month.

Clothes, furniture, books, games, bridal dresses...you name it.

The Tucson Assistance League Thrift Store has it all. The Thrift store had to close for than more than a month ago because of the pandemic. When COVID-19 started last year, the shop was closed for five months.

The volunteers are about to open the doors to the community as this popular spot re-opens after a COVID-19 forced hiatus.

A flight attendant who's been all over the world, Monique Van Sickle is one of the shop's volunteers. Sickle helps gather donations and then sells everything from tables and chairs to children's shoes, books and even board games.

"We're excited to welcome back our loyal customers," said Van Sickle. "We have many loyal customers here in the city."

Meet Monique Van Sickle, a volunteer with the Tucson chapter of the #AssistanceLeague. She and others are opening the thrift store this morning for the first time in weeks after a COVID pause. The story coming up in just a few minutes. @KVOA pic.twitter.com/va1KLHMEeU — Eric Fink (@EricMillerFink) March 30, 2021

Some of the customers are looking for a fresh a start and these lightly used items help to furnish their new homes or crowd an otherwise empty closet.

The Assistance League funds several programs in Tucson, including Operation Schoolbell, making sure around 4,000 kids have clothes to put on for school.

In the back of the donation room is where you'll find Holly McGuire, a retired snowbird with a big job.

"It'll be crazy here. We have very dedicated customers and always on days where they know we have new inventory out...we have people lined up, always," said McGuire.

Monique will be lined up behind the counter...in the store where she says she always feels appreciated, something that isn't always found at 30,000 feet.

"I get my volunteer spirit from my mother," said Van Sickle. "And I just enjoy helping, I enjoy helping others and I enjoy working in my community."

The sales from the thrift shop make up more than 65 percent of the funding for the Assistance League's programs throughout the year.

They do get some money through grants and thanks to generous donors in our community.

The shop opens at 10 a.m. Tuesday. They are open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

For more information on the nonprofit, visit altucson.org/.