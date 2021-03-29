Two-Year Oracle Road paving project begins in April

PHOENIX (KVOA) – According to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), a two-year project will begin in April to repave and make other improvements to a 10-mile section of State Route 77/Oracle Road between Tucson and Oracle Valley.

The project will likely impact the nearly 50,000 drivers who use the road daily through portions of Tucson, Oro Valley and Pinal County.

The project will cost $34 million. Improvements will span the highway from Interstate 10 to Oracle Road, and Oracle Road from Miracle Mile to Calle Concordia. While the entire length of the project will involve replacing worn pavement, drivers will see significant improvements between Ina Road and Magee Road that include turn lanes, new traffic signals, new sidewalks, LED lighting and drainage upgrades.

The first construction and lane restrictions are expected in late April along the Miracle Mile segment of the project.

ADOT said it, "will minimize construction impacts by having crews work at night when possible, drivers should expect some daytime lane restrictions and delays." Throughout the project, it will maintain access to the 1,100 businesses in the corridor.

ADOT said in addition to the pavement, drivers can look forward to other features that will improve safety and traffic flow that include:

Reconstructing and repaving the roadway from River Road to Calle Concordia.

Adding new dual left-turn lanes to the intersection of Magee and Oracle Roads

Lighting improvements, including new LED streetlights, between River and Ina Roads

Constructing new ADA approved ramps, sidewalks, driveways between River and Magee Roads to improve pedestrian safety

Installing a storm drain system from River to Orange Grove Roads

Reconstructing driveways, sidewalks and sidewalk ramps between I-10/Miracle Mile and River Road

Signal and intersection improvement between River and Ina Roads

Roadway drainage improvements

Utilities relocation

For more information about the project click here.