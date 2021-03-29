PHOENIX (KVOA) – Thursday marks the start of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Earlier this year, civil penalties for violations of Arizona’s hands-free law went into effect making it illegal for drivers to talk or text on a device not engaged in hands-free while driving.

The first violation may result in a fine between $75 and $149 and subsequent violations can be as much as $250.

"In Arizona in 2019, the most recent with finalized crash data, at least 10,491 drivers involved in crashes were engaged in distracted driving behavior," an ADOT spokesperson said in a news release. "However, traffic safety stakeholders believe this figure is actually much higher because distracted driving is underreported since drivers often don’t admit to being distracted or died in the crash.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is warning people about the dangers of texting and driving by building on its “Distracted Drivers Terrify Me” campaign. It's produced a new public service announcement you can learn more about here.