Reid park zoo expansion controversy met with more community pushback

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The highly debated topic of the Reid Park Zoo expansion continues. Community members are continuing to fight the expansion and are now taking the fight to social media.

The Zoo plans to eliminate Barnam Hill and the South Duck Pond. People in opposition have shown up almost weekly to the park rallying against the expansion. Now, some Tucsonans are trying to spread the word through the power of social media.

The rushing water and wide open space of Reid Park is more than just a home for animals. It's full of memories that have been captured on camera by families for decades. Sunday, the park is being captured for a whole different reason.

Daniel Brockert is a long time Tucsonan. He said he grew up just down the street in his grandparent's house and would come to the park daily. He spent his childhood at Reid park creating memories underneath the shaded trees.

Brockert said when he found out about the expansion and plan he was shocked.

"We were blind sided," Brockert said. "No one knew the zoo was going to take over this land."

His plan creates a series of commercials to post all across social media platforms. He wants to remind the community what they're fighting for capturing the true essence of what Reid park means to people.

"Still, there are a lot of people who don't know what the plan is and we want people to know what that plan entails and speak out against it," Brockert said.

The expansion was voted and approved by City Council more than three years ago. But now, it's being re-voted on. The new deadline is quickly approaching. Councilman Steve Kozachik said if the Council doesn't go through with the three year long plan, how can the community trust their word?

"Just because a couple of council members didn't do their homework doesn't mean we should void these contracts," Kozachik said. "Its not like history didn't exist. It all happened."